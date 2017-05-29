Imperative Haskell

This post covers essentially the same material as a 5-minute presentation I gave at RC, because giving that talk over and over again doesn't scale and there are things I would like to cover that are difficult within that time limit.
I was working through Tim Roughgarden's Algorithms 1 (which has now been replaced by two smaller courses) and attempting to do all the exercises in Haskell when I bumped up against an uncomfortable truth. Haskell's 'quicksort':
qsort [] = []
qsort (x:xs) = lt ++ [x] ++ gt
where lt = qsort [e | e <- xs, e < x]
gt = qsort [e | e <- xs, e >= x]
isn't a true quicksort! Specifically, it doesn't sort the elements in place, and the assignment I was working on involved counting the number of comparisons, so I couldn't get away with my fake quicksort. With my tail between my legs, I gave up on my pure Haskell approach and implemented a solution in Python:
import sys
sys.setrecursionlimit(10000)
def partition_first(array, l, r):
p = array[l]
i = l + 1
for j in range(l+1, r):
if array[j] < p:
array[j], array[i] = array[i], array[j]
i += 1
array[l], array[i-1] = array[i-1], array[l]
return (i-1)
def partition_last(array, l, r):
array[r-1], array[l] = array[l], array[r-1]
return partition_first(array, l, r)
def partition_median(array, l, r):
p_idx = choose_median(array, l, r)
array[p_idx], array[l] = array[l], array[p_idx]
return partition_first(array, l, r)
def choose_median(array, l, r):
head = array[l]
last = array[r-1]
length = r-l
if length % 2 == 0:
mid_idx = l + (length//2) - 1
else:
mid_idx = l + (length//2)
mid = array[mid_idx]
options = [(l, head), (mid_idx, mid), (r-1, last)]
options.remove(max(options, key=lambda v: v[1]))
options.remove(min(options, key=lambda v: v[1]))
return options[0][0]
def quicksort(array, start, end, partition):
global comparisons
if end<=start: return
else:
p_idx = partition(array, start, end)
comparisons += (end-start-1)
quicksort(array, start, p_idx, partition)
quicksort(array, p_idx+1, end, partition)
comparisons = 0
inp1 = contents.copy()
quicksort(inp1, 0, len(inp1), partition_first)
print(comparisons)
comparisons = 0
inp2 = contents.copy()
quicksort(inp2, 0, len(inp2), partition_last)
print(comparisons)
comparisons = 0
inp3 = contents.copy()
quicksort(inp3, 0, len(inp3), partition_median)
print(comparisons)
This implementation is not particularly Pythonic: note the recursion limit and the use of a global variable. I actually forgot to reset the variable to 0 between iterations, which was fun to track down. But it works!
So far, so good. This isn't something we'd be able to do in Haskell, right? And even if we could, the equivalent implementation would be so different as to be unrecognisable. At least this is what I thought until I took a closer look at Control.Monad.ST and Data.STRef.
One of my biggest gripes with Haskell is the quality of the documentation.
Control.Monad.ST is introduced as
This library provides support for strict state threads, as described in the PLDI '94 paper by John Launchbury and Simon Peyton Jones Lazy Functional State Threads.
and
Data.STRef is introduced as
Mutable references in the (strict) ST monad.
I don't want to read a paper to figure out how to use these libraries, and in
fact I don't have to! In recognition of this, I humbly present alternative
descriptions for
Control.Monad.ST:
You asked for mutable state, here it is!
and
Data.STRef:
Variables that you can actually vary!!!1!1!one!1eleventyone
Code utilising these libraries can look very familiar to people used to imperative languages, e.g. past me. Here's the above quicksort rewritten in Haskell:
{-# LANGUAGE RankNTypes #-}
import Control.Monad.ST
import Data.STRef
import Data.Vector (fromList, toList, freeze, thaw)
import Control.Monad
import Data.Vector.Mutable (STVector, read, write, swap)
import qualified Data.Vector as V (Vector, length)
import Data.List (sortOn)
import Prelude hiding (read)
vector = fromList contents
partitionFirst array l r = do
p <- read array l
i <- newSTRef (l+1)
forM_ [l+1..(r-1)] $ \j -> do
arrayJ <- read array j
i' <- readSTRef i
when (arrayJ < p) $ do
swap array i' j
modifySTRef' i (+1)
i' <- readSTRef i
swap array (i'-1) l
return (i'-1)
partitionLast array l r = do
swap array (r-1) l
partitionFirst array l r
partitionMedian array l r = do
p <- chooseMedian array l r
swap array p l
partitionFirst array l r
chooseMedian array l r = do
h <- read array l
t <- read array (r-1)
let len = r-l
let mid = if (len `mod` 2) == 0
then l + (len `div` 2) - 1
else l + (len `div` 2)
m <- read array mid
let options = sortOn snd [(l, h), (mid, m), (r-1, t)]
return (fst (options !! 1))
quicksort array start end partition comparisons = when (start < end) $ do
i <- partition array start end
modifySTRef' comparisons (+ (end-start-1))
quicksort array start i partition comparisons
quicksort array (i+1) end partition comparisons
quicksort' :: Ord a => V.Vector a -> (forall s a. (Ord a) => STVector s a -> Int -> Int -> ST s Int) -> Int
quicksort' vector partition = runST $ do
array <- thaw vector
comps <- newSTRef 0
quicksort array 0 (V.length vector) partition comps
readSTRef comps
quicksort' vector partitionFirst
quicksort' vector partitionLast
quicksort' vector partitionMedian
This is roughly the same length as the Python implementation, and even improves on it in some ways: no recursion limit fiddling and no global variables.
If we can write Haskell that resembles Python, and Python is executable pseudocode, can we cut out the middleman and translate pseudocode directly to Haskell? Let's take a look at another problem.
I needed to calculate the size of the strongly connected components of a graph for another assignment, and I decided to use Tarjan's Strongly Connected Components algorithm. The pseudocode for that (as taken from Wikipedia) is:
algorithm tarjan is
input: graph G = (V, E)
output: set of strongly connected components (sets of vertices)
index := 0
S := empty array
for each v in V do
if (v.index is undefined) then
strongconnect(v)
end if
end for
function strongconnect(v)
// Set the depth index for v to the smallest unused index
v.index := index
v.lowlink := index
index := index + 1
S.push(v)
v.onStack := true
// Consider successors of v
for each (v, w) in E do
if (w.index is undefined) then
// Successor w has not yet been visited; recurse on it
strongconnect(w)
v.lowlink := min(v.lowlink, w.lowlink)
else if (w.onStack) then
// Successor w is in stack S and hence in the current SCC
// Note: The next line may look odd - but is correct.
// It says w.index not w.lowlink; that is deliberate and from the original paper
v.lowlink := min(v.lowlink, w.index)
end if
end for
// If v is a root node, pop the stack and generate an SCC
if (v.lowlink = v.index) then
start a new strongly connected component
repeat
w := S.pop()
w.onStack := false
add w to current strongly connected component
while (w != v)
output the current strongly connected component
end if
end function
and here's what that looks like in Haskell:
import qualified Data.Graph as G
import Control.Monad.ST
import Data.STRef
import qualified Data.Map.Strict as M
import qualified Data.Set as S
import qualified Data.IntMap.Strict as I
import qualified Data.Array as A
import Control.Monad (forM_, when)
import Data.Maybe (isNothing, fromJust)
tarjan graph = runST $ do
index <- newSTRef 0
stack <- newSTRef []
indices <- newSTRef I.empty
lowlinks <- newSTRef I.empty
output <- newSTRef []
forM_ (G.vertices graph) $ \v -> do
vIndex <- I.lookup v <$> readSTRef indices
when (isNothing vIndex) $ strongConnect v graph index stack indices lowlinks output
reverse <$> readSTRef output
strongConnect v graph index stack indices lowlinks output = do
i <- readSTRef index
modifySTRef' indices (I.insert v i)
modifySTRef' lowlinks (I.insert v i)
modifySTRef' index (+1)
push stack v
forM_ (graph A.! v) $ \w -> do
wIndex <- I.lookup w <$> readSTRef indices
if isNothing wIndex
then do
strongConnect w graph index stack indices lowlinks output
vLowLink <- fromJust . I.lookup v <$> readSTRef lowlinks
wLowLink <- fromJust . I.lookup w <$> readSTRef lowlinks
modifySTRef' lowlinks (I.insert v $ min vLowLink wLowLink)
else do
wOnStack <- elem w <$> readSTRef stack
when wOnStack $ do
vLowLink <- fromJust . I.lookup v <$> readSTRef lowlinks
modifySTRef' lowlinks (I.insert v $ min vLowLink (fromJust wIndex))
vLowLink <- fromJust . I.lookup v <$> readSTRef lowlinks
vIndex <- fromJust . I.lookup v <$> readSTRef indices
when (vLowLink == vIndex) $ do
scc <- addSCC v [] stack
modifySTRef' output (scc:)
addSCC v scc stack = do
w <- pop stack
let scc' = w:scc
if w == v then return scc' else addSCC v scc' stack
push stack e = modifySTRef' stack (e:)
pop stack = do
e <- head <$> readSTRef stack
modifySTRef' stack tail
return e
Aside from explicitly declaring our variables and passing them around, I think this looks pretty close.
How do we square this with Haskell's reputation for purity and referential transparency? That's the subject of the paper mentioned above that you don't have to read (but totally can if you want)! They figured out a way to provide a principled pure interface to mutable state by passing the references as arguments into each function that makes use of them and leveraging the type system to make sure any impurity is well contained. The correctness of this approach was very recently verified. If desired, we can replace any of the functions with purer and more idiomatic definitions without changing the output, and that satisfies the definition of referential transparency!
Why don't we do this all the time, when Haskell is at least a serviceable imperative language? Because writing imperative programs is hard! They don't compose as well, have less useful type signatures, and are harder to reason about. Getting away from those things is why we have Haskell to begin with! The real question should be: how can we avoid doing things this way as much as possible?
Before I discovered this part of Haskell, I had this perception of Haskell (and
declarative programming more generally) as "imperative programming but less"
from a practical perspective. I thought that although writing declarative code
in Python was purely (heh) a matter of discipline, writing imperative code in
Haskell required completely reconceptualising the algorithm. Thanks to
ST, I
now know that this not the case, which is a huge relief. If required, I can do
a literal translation of the algorithm, and clean it up (or not) later. In fact
Haskell is "imperative programming and more", and that's awesome!
Thanks to Peter Fraenkel, Julia Evans, and Michelle Steigerwalt for feedback.
If you'd rather try to make sense of the set of disconnected files that constitutes my slides for that presentation, you can do that instead, although I wouldn't recommend it.
